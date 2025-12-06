Marché de Noël Salle de la jeunesse Réhon
Marché de Noël Salle de la jeunesse Réhon samedi 6 décembre 2025.
Marché de Noël
Salle de la jeunesse Place Grenetier Réhon Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-12-06 10:30:00
fin : 2025-12-07 19:00:00
2025-12-06 2025-12-07
Marché de Noël nombreux exposants, buvette, restauration, spécialités de Noël, château gonflable et animations pour petits et grands.
– Samedi.
17h00 Rencontre magique avec La Reine des Neiges & Olaf et séance photo gratuite.
19h00 Concert Live avec Cédric Néant.
20h30 Arrivée du Père Noël et séance photo gratuite.
21h00 Feu d’artifice sur la place de la mairie.
– Dimanche.
12h00 et 16h30 Rencontre magique avec La Reine des Neiges & Olaf et séance photo gratuite.
15h00 Concert Live avec le groupe Terrehappy.
17h30 Arrivée du Père Noël et séance photo gratuite.
18h30 Tirage de la tombola.Tout public
Salle de la jeunesse Place Grenetier Réhon 54430 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 99 88 32 85
English :
Christmas market: numerous exhibitors, refreshments, catering, Christmas specialities, bouncy castle and entertainment for young and old.
– Saturday.
5pm: Magical encounter with The Snow Queen & Olaf and free photo session.
7pm: Live concert with Cédric Néant.
8:30pm: Arrival of Santa Claus and free photo session.
9:00 pm: Fireworks in the town hall square.
– Sunday.
12:00 and 4:30 pm: Magical encounter with The Snow Queen & Olaf and free photo session.
3:00 pm: Live concert with the group Terrehappy.
5.30pm: Arrival of Santa Claus and free photo session.
6:30pm: Tombola draw.
German :
Weihnachtsmarkt: Zahlreiche Aussteller, Imbissbude, Essen und Trinken, Weihnachtsspezialitäten, Hüpfburg und Unterhaltung für Groß und Klein.
– Samstag.
17.00 Uhr: Magische Begegnung mit der Schneekönigin & Olaf und kostenloses Fotoshooting.
19.00 Uhr: Live-Konzert mit Cédric Néant.
20.30 Uhr: Ankunft des Weihnachtsmanns und kostenloses Fotoshooting.
21.00 Uhr: Feuerwerk auf dem Rathausplatz.
– Sonntag.
12.00 und 16.30 Uhr: Magische Begegnung mit der Schneekönigin & Olaf und kostenloses Fotoshooting.
15.00 Uhr: Live-Konzert mit der Gruppe Terrehappy.
17.30 Uhr: Ankunft des Weihnachtsmanns und kostenloses Fotoshooting.
18.30 Uhr: Ziehung der Tombola.
Italiano :
Mercatino di Natale: numerose bancarelle, rinfreschi, cibo, specialità natalizie, castello gonfiabile e animazione per grandi e piccini.
– Sabato.
ore 17.00: incontro magico con la Regina delle Nevi e Olaf e sessione fotografica gratuita.
ore 19.00: Concerto dal vivo con Cédric Néant.
ore 20.30: Arrivo di Babbo Natale e sessione fotografica gratuita.
ore 21.00: Fuochi d’artificio nella piazza del municipio.
– Domenica.
ore 12.00 e 16.30: incontro magico con la Regina delle Nevi e Olaf e sessione fotografica gratuita.
ore 15.00: Concerto dal vivo del gruppo Terrehappy.
ore 17.30: Arrivo di Babbo Natale e sessione fotografica gratuita.
ore 18.30: estrazione della tombola.
Espanol :
Mercado de Navidad: numerosos puestos, refrescos, comida, especialidades navideñas, castillo hinchable y animación para grandes y pequeños.
– Sábado.
17.00 h: Encuentro mágico con La Reina de las Nieves y Olaf y sesión fotográfica gratuita.
19.00 h: Concierto en directo de Cédric Néant.
20.30 h: Llegada de Papá Noel y sesión fotográfica gratuita.
21.00 h: Fuegos artificiales en la plaza del Ayuntamiento.
– Domingo.
12.00 y 16.30 h: Encuentro mágico con La Reina de las Nieves y Olaf y sesión fotográfica gratuita.
15.00 h: Concierto en directo del grupo Terrehappy.
17.30 h: Llegada de Papá Noel y sesión fotográfica gratuita.
18.30 h: Sorteo de una tómbola.
L’événement Marché de Noël Réhon a été mis à jour le 2025-10-23 par OT DU GRAND LONGWY