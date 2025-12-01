MARCHE DE NOEL

Saint-André Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-13 09:00:00

fin : 2025-12-13 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-13

Ouverture du marché à 10h avec HIP HOP et l’arrivée du Père Noël. Animations variées toute la journée. À 17h30, crèche vivante Pessebre à l’église avec le Grup Cantarelles.

.

Saint-André 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08

English :

Market opening at 10am with HIP HOP and the arrival of Santa Claus. Varied entertainment all day long. At 5:30 p.m., live nativity scene Pessebre at the church with the Grup Cantarelles.

German :

Eröffnung des Marktes um 10 Uhr mit HIP HOP und der Ankunft des Weihnachtsmanns. Den ganzen Tag über verschiedene Animationen. Um 17:30 Uhr: Lebende Krippe Pessebre in der Kirche mit der Grup Cantarelles.

Italiano :

Il mercato apre alle 10 con l’HIP HOP e l’arrivo di Babbo Natale. Intrattenimento vario per tutto il giorno. Alle 17.30, culla di Pessebre dal vivo nella chiesa con il Grup Cantarelles.

Espanol :

El mercado abre a las 10 de la mañana con HIP HOP y la llegada de Papá Noel. Animación variada durante todo el día. A las 17:30h, cuna de Pessebre en directo en la iglesia con el Grup Cantarelles.

L’événement MARCHE DE NOEL Saint-André a été mis à jour le 2025-11-18 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE