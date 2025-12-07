Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

MARCHÉ DE NOËL Saint-Hippolyte

MARCHÉ DE NOËL

MARCHÉ DE NOËL Saint-Hippolyte dimanche 7 décembre 2025.

MARCHÉ DE NOËL

Rue Jean Mermoz Saint-Hippolyte Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-07 10:00:00
fin : 2025-12-07 19:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-12-07

Nombreuses animations toute la journée.
  .

Rue Jean Mermoz Saint-Hippolyte 66510 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 28 31 83 

English :

Many animations all day long.

German :

Zahlreiche Animationen den ganzen Tag über.

Italiano :

Un sacco di intrattenimento per tutto il giorno.

Espanol :

Mucho entretenimiento durante todo el día.

L’événement MARCHÉ DE NOËL Saint-Hippolyte a été mis à jour le 2025-11-18 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME