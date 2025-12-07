MARCHÉ DE NOËL Saint-Hippolyte
Rue Jean Mermoz Saint-Hippolyte Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-12-07 10:00:00
fin : 2025-12-07 19:00:00
2025-12-07
Nombreuses animations toute la journée.
Rue Jean Mermoz Saint-Hippolyte 66510 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 28 31 83
English :
Many animations all day long.
German :
Zahlreiche Animationen den ganzen Tag über.
Italiano :
Un sacco di intrattenimento per tutto il giorno.
Espanol :
Mucho entretenimiento durante todo el día.
