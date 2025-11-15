Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Marché de Noël Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly

Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly Somme

Un marché de Noël sera proposé par une association croisienne (l’atelier créatif de la croix) les 15 et 16 novembre.   .

Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly 80880 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 3 22 60 53 55 

