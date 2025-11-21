Marché de Noël CHS Centre Social Sarreguemines

Marché de Noël

CHS Centre Social 1 rue Calmette Sarreguemines Moselle

Date :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-11-21 12:00:00

fin : 2025-11-23 18:00:00

Le Pôle de Réhabilitation Psychosociale et le Club Psychothérapique ont le plaisir de vous inviter à leur traditionnel marché de Noël.

Venez découvrir les créations réalisées tout au long de l’année par les patients et résidents des différents pavillons décorations, objets artisanaux, gourmandises… de quoi illuminer vos fêtes ! Un moment convivial à partager pour plonger dans la magie de Noël.

Restauration sur place.

Café et gâteaux offerts par le club.Tout public

CHS Centre Social 1 rue Calmette Sarreguemines 57200 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 27 98 00

English :

The Pôle de Réhabilitation Psychosociale and the Club Psychothérapique are pleased to invite you to their traditional Christmas market.

Come and discover the creations made throughout the year by patients and residents from the various pavilions: decorations, handicrafts, delicacies? everything you need to brighten up your festive season! A convivial moment to share in the magic of Christmas.

Catering on site.

Coffee and cakes provided by the club.

German :

Der Pol für psychosoziale Rehabilitation und der Psychotherapeutische Club freuen sich, Sie zu ihrem traditionellen Weihnachtsmarkt einladen zu können.

Entdecken Sie die Kreationen, die im Laufe des Jahres von Patienten und Bewohnern der verschiedenen Pavillons hergestellt wurden: Dekorationen, Kunsthandwerk, Leckereien… alles, was Ihr Fest erstrahlen lässt! Ein geselliger Moment, um gemeinsam in den Zauber der Weihnachtszeit einzutauchen.

Verpflegung vor Ort.

Kaffee und Kuchen werden vom Club angeboten.

Italiano :

Il Centro di riabilitazione psicosociale e il Club psicoterapeutico sono lieti di invitarvi al loro tradizionale mercatino di Natale.

Venite a scoprire le creazioni realizzate durante l’anno dai pazienti e dai residenti dei vari reparti: decorazioni, artigianato, prelibatezze? Tutto ciò che serve per rallegrare le vostre feste! È un ottimo modo per condividere la magia del Natale.

Catering in loco.

Caffè e dolci forniti dal club.

Espanol :

El Centro de Rehabilitación Psicosocial y el Club Psicoterapéutico tienen el placer de invitarle a su tradicional mercado navideño.

Venga a descubrir las creaciones realizadas a lo largo del año por los pacientes y residentes de los diferentes pabellones: adornos, artesanía, delicatessen… ¡todo lo necesario para alegrar sus fiestas! Es una buena manera de compartir la magia de la Navidad.

Catering in situ.

Café y pasteles a cargo del club.

