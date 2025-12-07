Marché de Noël

Salle des fêtes Vald’Yerre Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-07 10:00:00

fin : 2025-12-07 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-07

Organisé par l’APE de Châtillon-en-Dunois. Entrée libre, ouvert à tous. Présence d’artisans et créateurs, présence du Père Noël et de son photographe toute la journée (1 photo offerte pour chaque enfant adhérent), animations de Noël.

.

Salle des fêtes Vald’Yerre 28290 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 7 75 78 23 90

English :

Organized by the APE de Châtillon-en-Dunois. Free admission, open to all. Craftsmen and designers, Santa Claus and his photographer all day (1 free photo for each child member), Christmas entertainment.

German :

Organisiert von der EV von Châtillon-en-Dunois. Freier Eintritt, offen für alle. Kunsthandwerker und Designer, der Weihnachtsmann und sein Fotograf sind den ganzen Tag über anwesend (1 Foto für jedes Kind, das Mitglied ist, gratis), weihnachtliche Animationen.

Italiano :

Organizzato dall’APE di Châtillon-en-Dunois. Ingresso gratuito, aperto a tutti. Artigiani e designer, Babbo Natale e il suo fotografo per tutto il giorno (1 foto gratuita per ogni bambino che si iscrive), animazione natalizia.

Espanol :

Organizado por la APE de Châtillon-en-Dunois. Entrada gratuita, abierta a todos. Artesanos y diseñadores, Papá Noel y su fotógrafo durante todo el día (1 foto gratis por cada niño que se apunte), animaciones navideñas.

L’événement Marché de Noël Vald’Yerre a été mis à jour le 2025-11-17 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN