Marché de Noël Villeréal Villeréal

Marché de Noël Villeréal Villeréal lundi 22 décembre 2025.

Marché de Noël Villeréal

Place de la Halle Villeréal Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-22

fin : 2025-12-24

Date(s) :

2025-12-22

L’Amicale des commerçants de Villeréal vous attend nombreux pour son traditionnel marché de Noël avec un bel éventail de stands sous la halle cadeaux, artisanat, produits locaux.

Le programme proposé sera riche en animations pour les petits comme pour les grands. Un rendez vous à ne pas manquer !

La programmation est en cours d’élaboration, restez connectés ! .

Place de la Halle Villeréal 47210 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine amicaledescommercants@gmail.com

English : Marché de Noël Villeréal

The Amicale des commerçants de Villeréal is looking forward to welcoming you to its traditional Christmas market, with a wide range of stalls in the covered market hall: gifts, crafts and local produce.

The program will be packed with entertainment for young and old alike. An event not to be missed!

German : Marché de Noël Villeréal

Die Amicale des commerçants de Villeréal erwartet Sie zahlreich zu ihrem traditionellen Weihnachtsmarkt mit einer schönen Auswahl an Ständen in der Markthalle: Geschenke, Kunsthandwerk, lokale Produkte.

Das angebotene Programm wird reich an Animationen für Groß und Klein sein. Ein Termin, den Sie nicht verpassen sollten!

Italiano :

L’Amicale des commerçants de Villeréal (Associazione dei commercianti di Villeréal) è lieta di darvi il benvenuto al suo tradizionale mercatino di Natale, con una vasta gamma di bancarelle nella sala del mercato coperto che vendono regali, artigianato e prodotti locali.

Il programma sarà ricco di intrattenimenti per grandi e piccini. Un evento da non perdere!

Espanol : Marché de Noël Villeréal

La Amicale des commerçants de Villeréal (Asociación de Comerciantes de Villeréal) le da la bienvenida a su tradicional mercado navideño, con una gran variedad de puestos de regalos, artesanía y productos locales en el pabellón cubierto del mercado.

El programa estará repleto de animaciones para grandes y pequeños. Una cita ineludible

L’événement Marché de Noël Villeréal Villeréal a été mis à jour le 2025-09-04 par OT Coeur de Bastides