Marché de Travers Créateurs – La Rochelle, 18 mai 2025
Charente-Maritime
Marché de Travers Créateurs La Belle du Gabut Friche du Gabut La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Début : 2025-05-18 12:00:00
fin : 2025-05-18 20:00:00
2025-05-18
Un rendez-vous créatif à La_Belle_du_Gabut !
Venez flâner, échanger et (re)découvrir le talent d’artistes et d’artisans locaux dans une ambiance chaleureuse et festive !
La Belle du Gabut Friche du Gabut
La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine atelierdetravers@gmail.com
English : Marché de Travers Créateurs
A creative rendez-vous in La_Belle_du_Gabut!
Come and stroll around, exchange ideas and (re)discover the talent of local artists and craftspeople in a warm and festive atmosphere!
German : Marché de Travers Créateurs
Ein kreativer Treffpunkt in La_Belle_du_Gabut!
Flanieren Sie, tauschen Sie sich aus und entdecken Sie (wieder) das Talent lokaler Künstler und Kunsthandwerker in einer herzlichen und festlichen Atmosphäre!
Italiano :
Un appuntamento creativo a La_Belle_du_Gabut!
Venite a passeggiare, a chiacchierare e a (ri)scoprire il talento degli artisti e degli artigiani locali in un’atmosfera calda e festosa!
Espanol : Marché de Travers Créateurs
¡Una cita creativa en La_Belle_du_Gabut!
Venga a pasear, charlar y (re)descubrir el talento de los artistas y artesanos locales en un ambiente cálido y festivo
