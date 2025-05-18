Marché de Travers Créateurs – La Rochelle, 18 mai 2025 12:00, La Rochelle.

Charente-Maritime

Marché de Travers Créateurs La Belle du Gabut Friche du Gabut La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-05-18 12:00:00

fin : 2025-05-18 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-05-18

Un rendez-vous créatif à La_Belle_du_Gabut !

Venez flâner, échanger et (re)découvrir le talent d’artistes et d’artisans locaux dans une ambiance chaleureuse et festive !

.

La Belle du Gabut Friche du Gabut

La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine atelierdetravers@gmail.com

English : Marché de Travers Créateurs

A creative rendez-vous in La_Belle_du_Gabut!

Come and stroll around, exchange ideas and (re)discover the talent of local artists and craftspeople in a warm and festive atmosphere!

German : Marché de Travers Créateurs

Ein kreativer Treffpunkt in La_Belle_du_Gabut!

Flanieren Sie, tauschen Sie sich aus und entdecken Sie (wieder) das Talent lokaler Künstler und Kunsthandwerker in einer herzlichen und festlichen Atmosphäre!

Italiano :

Un appuntamento creativo a La_Belle_du_Gabut!

Venite a passeggiare, a chiacchierare e a (ri)scoprire il talento degli artisti e degli artigiani locali in un’atmosfera calda e festosa!

Espanol : Marché de Travers Créateurs

¡Una cita creativa en La_Belle_du_Gabut!

Venga a pasear, charlar y (re)descubrir el talento de los artistas y artesanos locales en un ambiente cálido y festivo

L’événement Marché de Travers Créateurs La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2025-05-13 par La Rochelle Tourisme