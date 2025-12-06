MARCHÉ DES ARTISANS Puisserguier

MARCHÉ DES ARTISANS

11 RUE DE BELFORT Puisserguier Hérault

Début : 2025-12-06

fin : 2025-12-06

2025-12-06

Venez découvrir le temps d’une après-midi le talent de nos artisans et commencez vos achats de Noël en avance.

On vous attend nombreuses et nombreux pour le premier marché de noel au café des arts un moment convivial .

11 RUE DE BELFORT Puisserguier 34620 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 93 75 21

English :

Spend an afternoon discovering the talent of our artisans and start your Christmas shopping early.

German :

Entdecken Sie einen Nachmittag lang das Talent unserer Kunsthandwerker und beginnen Sie frühzeitig mit Ihren Weihnachtseinkäufen.

Italiano :

Venite a trascorrere un pomeriggio alla scoperta del talento dei nostri artigiani e iniziate in anticipo il vostro shopping natalizio.

Espanol :

Ven a pasar una tarde descubriendo el talento de nuestros artesanos y adelanta tus compras navideñas.

