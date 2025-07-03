MARCHÉ DES ARTS & DES SAVEURS Octon 3 juillet 2025 07:00

Hérault

MARCHÉ DES ARTS & DES SAVEURS Face à la Cave coopérative Octon Hérault

Début : 2025-07-03

fin : 2025-08-14

2025-07-03

2025-07-10

2025-07-17

2025-07-24

2025-07-31

2025-08-07

2025-08-14

2025-08-21

2025-08-28

Produits du terroir (charcuterie, fromages, fruits, pains, olives, huile…) et artisanat.

De 15 à 30 exposants.

Face à la Cave coopérative

Octon 34800 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 96 08 52

English : MARCHÉ DES ARTS & DES SAVEURS

Locally produced foods (pork cuts, cheeses, fruit, bread, olives and olive oil … ) including arts and crafts). From 15 to 30 stalls.

German : KUNST- & GENUSSWARENMARKT

Lokale Produkte (Wurstwaren, Käse, Obst, Brot, Oliven, Öl…) und Kunsthandwerk. 15 bis 30 Aussteller.

Italiano :

Prodotti locali (salumi, formaggi, frutta, pane, olive, olio…) e artigianato.

Tra i 15 e i 30 espositori.

Espanol :

Productos locales (embutidos, quesos, fruta, pan, aceitunas, aceite…) y artesanía.

Entre 15 y 30 expositores.

