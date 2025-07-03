MARCHÉ DES ARTS & DES SAVEURS Octon 3 juillet 2025 07:00
Hérault
MARCHÉ DES ARTS & DES SAVEURS Face à la Cave coopérative Octon Hérault
2025-07-03
2025-07-10
2025-07-17
2025-07-24
2025-07-31
2025-08-07
2025-08-14
2025-08-21
2025-08-28
Produits du terroir (charcuterie, fromages, fruits, pains, olives, huile…) et artisanat.
De 15 à 30 exposants.
Face à la Cave coopérative
Octon 34800 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 96 08 52
English : MARCHÉ DES ARTS & DES SAVEURS
Locally produced foods (pork cuts, cheeses, fruit, bread, olives and olive oil … ) including arts and crafts). From 15 to 30 stalls.
German : KUNST- & GENUSSWARENMARKT
Lokale Produkte (Wurstwaren, Käse, Obst, Brot, Oliven, Öl…) und Kunsthandwerk. 15 bis 30 Aussteller.
Italiano :
Prodotti locali (salumi, formaggi, frutta, pane, olive, olio…) e artigianato.
Tra i 15 e i 30 espositori.
Espanol :
Productos locales (embutidos, quesos, fruta, pan, aceitunas, aceite…) y artesanía.
Entre 15 y 30 expositores.
