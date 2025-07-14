MARCHÉ DES CRÉATEURS Carcassonne

MARCHÉ DES CRÉATEURS Carcassonne lundi 14 juillet 2025.

MARCHÉ DES CRÉATEURS

Place Eggenfelden Carcassonne Aude

Début : 2025-07-14 10:00:00

fin : 2025-07-14 21:00:00

2025-07-14

L’association Vinties & Co propose un marché des créateurs aux Halles Prosper Montagné.

Un rendez-vous unique pour découvrir le talent d’artisans et créateurs locaux mode, déco, bijoux, vintage et bien plus !

Ambiance conviviale avec animations pin-up, buvette et restauration sur place.

Place Eggenfelden Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 6 24 13 69 63 vintiesandco11@gmail.com

English :

The Vinties & Co association is organizing a designer market at the Halles Prosper Montagné.

A unique opportunity to discover the talents of local artisans and designers: fashion, home decor, jewelry, vintage and much more!

A friendly atmosphere with pin-up entertainment, refreshments and on-site catering.

German :

Der Verein Vinties & Co bietet einen Designermarkt in den Halles Prosper Montagné an.

Ein einzigartiges Treffen, um das Talent lokaler Kunsthandwerker und Designer zu entdecken: Mode, Deko, Schmuck, Vintage und vieles mehr!

Gesellige Atmosphäre mit Pin-up-Animationen, Getränken und Speisen vor Ort.

Italiano :

L’associazione Vinties & Co organizza un mercato di designer presso le Halles Prosper Montagné.

È un’occasione unica per scoprire il talento di artigiani e designer locali: moda, decorazione della casa, gioielli, vintage e molto altro!

Un’atmosfera amichevole con intrattenimento pin-up, rinfreschi e cibo in loco.

Espanol :

La asociación Vinties & Co organiza un mercado de diseñadores en las Halles Prosper Montagné.

Es una oportunidad única para descubrir el talento de los artesanos y diseñadores locales: moda, decoración del hogar, joyería, vintage ¡y mucho más!

Un ambiente agradable con animaciones pin-up, refrescos y comida in situ.

