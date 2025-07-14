MARCHÉ DES CRÉATEURS Carcassonne
MARCHÉ DES CRÉATEURS Carcassonne lundi 14 juillet 2025.
MARCHÉ DES CRÉATEURS
Place Eggenfelden Carcassonne Aude
Début : 2025-07-14 10:00:00
fin : 2025-07-14 21:00:00
2025-07-14
L’association Vinties & Co propose un marché des créateurs aux Halles Prosper Montagné.
Un rendez-vous unique pour découvrir le talent d’artisans et créateurs locaux mode, déco, bijoux, vintage et bien plus !
Ambiance conviviale avec animations pin-up, buvette et restauration sur place.
Place Eggenfelden Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 6 24 13 69 63 vintiesandco11@gmail.com
English :
The Vinties & Co association is organizing a designer market at the Halles Prosper Montagné.
A unique opportunity to discover the talents of local artisans and designers: fashion, home decor, jewelry, vintage and much more!
A friendly atmosphere with pin-up entertainment, refreshments and on-site catering.
German :
Der Verein Vinties & Co bietet einen Designermarkt in den Halles Prosper Montagné an.
Ein einzigartiges Treffen, um das Talent lokaler Kunsthandwerker und Designer zu entdecken: Mode, Deko, Schmuck, Vintage und vieles mehr!
Gesellige Atmosphäre mit Pin-up-Animationen, Getränken und Speisen vor Ort.
Italiano :
L’associazione Vinties & Co organizza un mercato di designer presso le Halles Prosper Montagné.
È un’occasione unica per scoprire il talento di artigiani e designer locali: moda, decorazione della casa, gioielli, vintage e molto altro!
Un’atmosfera amichevole con intrattenimento pin-up, rinfreschi e cibo in loco.
Espanol :
La asociación Vinties & Co organiza un mercado de diseñadores en las Halles Prosper Montagné.
Es una oportunidad única para descubrir el talento de los artesanos y diseñadores locales: moda, decoración del hogar, joyería, vintage ¡y mucho más!
Un ambiente agradable con animaciones pin-up, refrescos y comida in situ.
