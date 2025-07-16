MARCHÉ D’ÉTÉ PEINTRES ET ARTISANS Saint-Cyprien

Place Aristide Maillol Saint-Cyprien Pyrénées-Orientales

Mercredi 16 juillet de 18h jusqu’à 23h > Marché d’été peintres et artisans.

Gratuit.

Renseignements au 04 68 21 06 96 ou 04 68 21 01 33.

Lieu Place Maillol.

Autres dates

Mercredi 23 juillet

Mercredi 06 août

Mercredi 20 août…

Place Aristide Maillol Saint-Cyprien 66750 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 21 01 33

English :

Wednesday, July 16, 6pm to 11pm > Summer painters’ and craftsmen’s market.

Free admission.

Information on 04 68 21 06 96 or 04 68 21 01 33.

Location: Place Maillol.

Other dates :

Wednesday, July 23

Wednesday August 06

Wednesday, August 20…

German :

Mittwoch, 16. Juli, 18.00 bis 23.00 Uhr > Sommermarkt Maler und Kunsthandwerker.

Kostenlos.

Informationen unter 04 68 21 06 96 oder 04 68 21 01 33.

Ort: Place Maillol.

Andere Termine :

Mittwoch, 23. Juli

Mittwoch 06. August

Mittwoch, 20. August

Italiano :

Mercoledì 16 luglio dalle 18.00 alle 23.00 > Mercato estivo per pittori e artigiani.

Ingresso libero.

Informazioni al numero 04 68 21 06 96 o 04 68 21 01 33.

Luogo: Place Maillol.

Altre date:

Mercoledì 23 luglio

Mercoledì 06 agosto

Mercoledì 20 agosto…

Espanol :

Miércoles 16 de julio de 18.00 a 23.00 h > Mercado de verano de pintores y artesanos.

Entrada gratuita.

Información en los teléfonos 04 68 21 06 96 o 04 68 21 01 33.

Lugar: Place Maillol.

Otras fechas:

Miércoles 23 de julio

Miércoles 06 agosto

Miércoles 20 de agosto…

