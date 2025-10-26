Marché dominical spécial halloween Frouard

Marché dominical spécial halloween Frouard dimanche 26 octobre 2025.

Marché dominical spécial halloween

99 avenue de la Libération Frouard Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-10-26 09:00:00

fin : 2025-10-26 12:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-26

Entre produits artisanaux, gourmandises, et ambiance festive, plongez dans l’esprit d’Halloween en famille et préparez-vous à une journée effrayante et conviviale !Tout public

.

99 avenue de la Libération Frouard 54390 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 49 23 05

English :

With handcrafted products, gourmet treats and a festive atmosphere, get into the Halloween spirit with your family and prepare for a spooky, fun-filled day!

German :

Zwischen handgefertigten Produkten, Leckereien und einer festlichen Atmosphäre können Sie mit Ihrer Familie in den Geist von Halloween eintauchen und sich auf einen gruseligen und geselligen Tag vorbereiten!

Italiano :

Con prodotti artigianali, prelibatezze e un’atmosfera festosa, entrate nello spirito di Halloween con tutta la famiglia e preparatevi a una giornata spettrale e piena di divertimento!

Espanol :

Con productos artesanales, delicias y un ambiente festivo, sumérjase en el espíritu de Halloween con toda la familia y prepárese para un día espeluznante y lleno de diversión

L’événement Marché dominical spécial halloween Frouard a été mis à jour le 2025-10-09 par TOURISME BASSIN de POMPEY