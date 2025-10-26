Marché dominical spécial halloween Frouard
Marché dominical spécial halloween Frouard dimanche 26 octobre 2025.
Marché dominical spécial halloween
99 avenue de la Libération Frouard Meurthe-et-Moselle
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-10-26 09:00:00
fin : 2025-10-26 12:30:00
2025-10-26
Entre produits artisanaux, gourmandises, et ambiance festive, plongez dans l’esprit d’Halloween en famille et préparez-vous à une journée effrayante et conviviale !Tout public
99 avenue de la Libération Frouard 54390 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 49 23 05
English :
With handcrafted products, gourmet treats and a festive atmosphere, get into the Halloween spirit with your family and prepare for a spooky, fun-filled day!
German :
Zwischen handgefertigten Produkten, Leckereien und einer festlichen Atmosphäre können Sie mit Ihrer Familie in den Geist von Halloween eintauchen und sich auf einen gruseligen und geselligen Tag vorbereiten!
Italiano :
Con prodotti artigianali, prelibatezze e un’atmosfera festosa, entrate nello spirito di Halloween con tutta la famiglia e preparatevi a una giornata spettrale e piena di divertimento!
Espanol :
Con productos artesanales, delicias y un ambiente festivo, sumérjase en el espíritu de Halloween con toda la familia y prepárese para un día espeluznante y lleno de diversión
