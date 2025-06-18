Marché estival de Plouénan – Plouénan, 18 juin 2025 17:00, Plouénan.
Finistère
Marché estival de Plouénan Place François Prigent Plouénan Finistère
Début : 2025-06-18 17:00:00
fin : 2025-09-03 21:00:00
2025-06-18
Marché estival tous les mercredis. Animations musicales, restauration sur place, vente produits… .
Place François Prigent
Plouénan 29420 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 69 51 11
