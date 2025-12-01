Marché Festif & Gourmand de Noël La grange à Jean à Péraclos Chouvigny

Marché Festif & Gourmand de Noël

La grange à Jean à Péraclos 24 route des gorges, Lieu dit Péraclos Chouvigny Allier

Début : 2025-12-10 17:00:00

fin : 2025-12-10 20:00:00

2025-12-10

Marché de Noël chaleureux avec artisans et producteurs locaux ! Soupe paysanne, vin chaud, douceurs sucrées et salées. Animation musicale pour une ambiance festive garantie. Produits bio et locaux à l’honneur !

La grange à Jean à Péraclos 24 route des gorges, Lieu dit Péraclos Chouvigny 03450 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 42 88 60 59 contact@lagrangeajean.fr

English :

Warm Christmas market with local craftspeople and producers! Country-style soup, mulled wine, sweet and savoury treats. Musical entertainment for a guaranteed festive atmosphere. Organic and local products in the spotlight!

German :

Gemütlicher Weihnachtsmarkt mit lokalen Handwerkern und Produzenten! Bauernsuppe, Glühwein, süße und salzige Leckereien. Musikalische Unterhaltung für eine garantiert festliche Stimmung. Biologische und lokale Produkte im Vordergrund!

Italiano :

Un caldo mercatino di Natale con artigiani e produttori locali! Zuppa rustica, vin brulé, dolci e salati. Musica dal vivo per un’atmosfera di festa garantita. Prodotti biologici e locali in primo piano!

Espanol :

Un cálido mercado navideño con artesanos y productores locales Sopa campestre, vino caliente, delicias dulces y saladas. Animación musical para un ambiente festivo garantizado. Productos ecológicos y locales en el punto de mira

