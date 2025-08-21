Marché gourmand à Montdoumerc Montdoumerc

Marché gourmand à Montdoumerc Montdoumerc jeudi 21 août 2025.

Marché gourmand à Montdoumerc

Le bourg Montdoumerc Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-21 19:00:00

fin : 2025-08-21

Date(s) :

2025-08-21

Le jeudi 21 août, venez goûter les produits sucrés et salés proposés par les exposants au cours de ce marché gourmand.

Apportez vos couverts.

Une animation musicale sera là pour égayer votre soirée.

Le jeudi 21 août, venez goûter les produits sucrés et salés proposés par les exposants au cours de ce marché gourmand.

Apportez vos couverts.

Une animation musicale sera là pour égayer votre soirée. .

Le bourg Montdoumerc 46230 Lot Occitanie christian.coste0297@orange.fr

English :

On Thursday August 21, come and sample the sweet and savoury products offered by exhibitors at this gourmet market.

Bring your own cutlery.

Musical entertainment will enliven the evening.

German :

Probieren Sie am Donnerstag, den 21. August, die süßen und herzhaften Produkte, die von den Ausstellern auf diesem Gourmetmarkt angeboten werden.

Bringen Sie Ihr Besteck mit.

Ein musikalisches Unterhaltungsprogramm wird Ihnen den Abend versüßen.

Italiano :

Giovedì 21 agosto, venite ad assaggiare i prodotti dolci e salati offerti da questo mercato gastronomico.

Portate le posate.

La serata sarà allietata da musica dal vivo.

Espanol :

El jueves 21 de agosto, venga a degustar los productos dulces y salados que se ofrecen en este mercado gourmet.

Traiga sus cubiertos.

Habrá música en directo para amenizar la velada.

L’événement Marché gourmand à Montdoumerc Montdoumerc a été mis à jour le 2025-08-12 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot