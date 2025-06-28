Marché gourmand à Pontcirq – Pontcirq 28 juin 2025 19:00

Lot

Marché gourmand à Pontcirq Place de la Mairie Pontcirq Lot

Le comité des fêtes de Pontcirq organise un marché gourmand avec animations musicales.

Apportez vos couverts.

Les tables et les chaises seront, quant à elles, mises à disposition.

Durant la soirée il y aura également le feu de la Saint-Jean.

Place de la Mairie

Pontcirq 46150 Lot Occitanie +33 6 77 83 71 94 festipontcirq@gmail.com

English :

The Pontcirq festival committee is organizing a gourmet market with musical entertainment.

Bring your own cutlery.

Tables and chairs will be provided.

There will also be a Midsummer bonfire in the evening.

German :

Das Festkomitee von Pontcirq organisiert einen Gourmetmarkt mit musikalischer Unterhaltung.

Bringen Sie Ihr eigenes Besteck mit.

Tische und Stühle werden zur Verfügung gestellt.

Im Laufe des Abends wird es auch ein Johannisfeuer geben.

Italiano :

Il Comitato del Festival di Pontcirq organizza un mercato gastronomico con intrattenimento musicale.

Portate le vostre posate.

Tavoli e sedie saranno messi a disposizione.

La sera ci sarà anche un falò di mezza estate.

Espanol :

El Comité de Fiestas de Pontcirq organiza un mercado gastronómico con animación musical.

Traiga sus propios cubiertos.

Se proporcionarán mesas y sillas.

También habrá una hoguera de verano por la noche.

