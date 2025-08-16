Marché gourmand & artisanal du Val Joyeux Château-la-Vallière

Rue du Lac Château-la-Vallière Indre-et-Loire

Début : 2025-08-16 17:00:00
fin : 2025-08-16 00:00:00

2025-08-16

Samedi 16 août

Lac de Château la Vallière
Le Comité des Fêtes organise en collaboration avec la mairie MARCHE GOURMAND & ARTISANALE à partir de 17h
BUVETTE & RESTAURATION CONCERT « LES MIDSHELL »

Démonstration TWIRLING CLUB CASTELVALERIEN
26h FEU D’ARTIFICE   .

Rue du Lac Château-la-Vallière 37330 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 24 00 21  mairie@chateaulavalliere.fr

English :

German :

Gourmet- & Kunsthandwerksmarkt im Val Joyeux

Italiano :

Mercato artigianale e gastronomico Val Joyeux

Espanol :

Mercado Gourmet y Artesanal Val Joyeux

