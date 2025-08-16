Marché gourmand & artisanal du Val Joyeux Château-la-Vallière
Rue du Lac Château-la-Vallière Indre-et-Loire
Début : 2025-08-16 17:00:00
Marché Gourmand & Artisanal du Val Joyeux
Samedi 16 août
Lac de Château la Vallière
Le Comité des Fêtes organise en collaboration avec la mairie MARCHE GOURMAND & ARTISANALE à partir de 17h
BUVETTE & RESTAURATION CONCERT « LES MIDSHELL »
Démonstration TWIRLING CLUB CASTELVALERIEN
26h FEU D’ARTIFICE .
Rue du Lac Château-la-Vallière 37330 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 24 00 21 mairie@chateaulavalliere.fr
English :
Marché Gourmand & Artisanal du Val Joyeux
German :
Gourmet- & Kunsthandwerksmarkt im Val Joyeux
Italiano :
Mercato artigianale e gastronomico Val Joyeux
Espanol :
Mercado Gourmet y Artesanal Val Joyeux
