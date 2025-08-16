Marché gourmand & artisanal et Feu d’artifice Château-la-Vallière
Marché gourmand & artisanal et Feu d’artifice
Le Pont d’Aune Château-la-Vallière Indre-et-Loire
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Début : 2025-08-16 17:00:00
fin : 2025-08-16 23:30:00
2025-08-16
Marché gourmand et artisanal à partir de 17h
Buvette et restauration, concert
23h feu d’artifice
Le Pont d’Aune Château-la-Vallière 37330 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 7 63 91 56 42 info@chateaulavalliere.com
English :
Gourmet and craft market from 5pm
Refreshments and food, concert
11pm fireworks
German :
Gourmet- und Kunsthandwerksmarkt ab 17 Uhr
Getränke und Essen, Konzert
23 Uhr Feuerwerk
Italiano :
Mercato gastronomico e artigianale dalle 17.00
Rinfreschi e cibo, concerto
alle 23:00 fuochi d’artificio
Espanol :
Mercado gastronómico y artesanal a partir de las 17.00 horas
Refrescos y comida, concierto
fuegos artificiales a las 23.00 horas
