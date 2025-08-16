Marché gourmand & artisanal et Feu d’artifice Château-la-Vallière

Marché gourmand & artisanal et Feu d’artifice Château-la-Vallière samedi 16 août 2025.

Marché gourmand & artisanal et Feu d’artifice

Le Pont d’Aune Château-la-Vallière Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-16 17:00:00

fin : 2025-08-16 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-16

Marché gourmand et artisanal à partir de 17h

Buvette et restauration, concert

23h feu d’artifice

Marché gourmand et artisanal à partir de 17h

Buvette et restauration

Concert « Les Midshell »

Démonstration Twirling Castelvalérien

23h feu d’artifice .

Le Pont d’Aune Château-la-Vallière 37330 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 7 63 91 56 42 info@chateaulavalliere.com

English :

Gourmet and craft market from 5pm

Refreshments and food, concert

11pm fireworks

German :

Gourmet- und Kunsthandwerksmarkt ab 17 Uhr

Getränke und Essen, Konzert

23 Uhr Feuerwerk

Italiano :

Mercato gastronomico e artigianale dalle 17.00

Rinfreschi e cibo, concerto

alle 23:00 fuochi d’artificio

Espanol :

Mercado gastronómico y artesanal a partir de las 17.00 horas

Refrescos y comida, concierto

fuegos artificiales a las 23.00 horas

L’événement Marché gourmand & artisanal et Feu d’artifice Château-la-Vallière a été mis à jour le 2025-07-02 par OFFICE DE TOURISME TOURAINE NATURE