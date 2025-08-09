Marché gourmand avec animation musicale Trentels

Marché gourmand avec animation musicale Trentels samedi 9 août 2025.

Marché gourmand avec animation musicale

Boulodrome Trentels-Ladignac Trentels Lot-et-Garonne

Début : 2025-08-09

fin : 2025-08-09

2025-08-09

Ce samedi 9 août, venez nombreux au marché gourmand de Trentels ! Au Boulodrome de Ladignac, vous profiterez d’un marché gourmand animé par un orchestre qui vous fera passer un moment très convivial.

Pensez à porter vos couverts !

Boulodrome Trentels-Ladignac Trentels 47140 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 41 60 72

English : Marché gourmand avec animation musicale

This Saturday, August 9th, come join us at the Trentels Food Market! At the Ladignac Boulodrome, you’ll enjoy a food market enlivened by a live band that will ensure a truly convivial experience. Remember to bring your own cutlery!

German : Marché gourmand avec animation musicale

Kommen Sie am Samstag, den 9. August, zahlreich zum Gourmetmarkt in Trentels! Auf dem Boulodrome de Ladignac werden Sie einen Gourmetmarkt erleben, der von einem Orchester begleitet wird, das Ihnen einen geselligen Moment bescheren wird.

Denken Sie daran, Ihr Besteck mitzubringen!

Venite tutti al mercato gastronomico di Trentels sabato 9 agosto! Al Boulodrome de Ladignac, potrete godervi un mercato gastronomico con musica dal vivo e un’atmosfera amichevole.

Non dimenticate di portare le posate!

Espanol : Marché gourmand avec animation musicale

Vengan todos al mercado gastronómico de Trentels el sábado 9 de agosto En el Boulodrome de Ladignac, disfrutará de un mercado gastronómico con música en directo y un ambiente agradable.

No olvide traer los cubiertos

L’événement Marché gourmand avec animation musicale Trentels a été mis à jour le 2025-07-16 par OT Fumel Vallée du Lot