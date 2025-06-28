Marché Gourmand de la Fête Votive de Cornac Cornac 28 juin 2025 19:00
Lot
Marché Gourmand de la Fête Votive de Cornac Bourg Cornac Lot
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-28 19:00:00
fin : 2025-06-28
Date(s) :
2025-06-28
Marché Gourmand avec Foodtrucks et restaurateurs, tables à disposition et ambiance festive
.
Bourg
Cornac 46130 Lot Occitanie +33 7 84 50 42 31
English :
Gourmet market with foodtrucks and restaurateurs, tables available and a festive atmosphere
German :
Gourmet-Markt mit Foodtrucks und Gastronomen, Tische stehen bereit und festliche Atmosphäre
Italiano :
Mercato gastronomico con camioncini e ristoratori, tavoli a disposizione e un’atmosfera di festa
Espanol :
Mercado gastronómico con foodtrucks y restauradores, mesas disponibles y ambiente festivo
L’événement Marché Gourmand de la Fête Votive de Cornac Cornac a été mis à jour le 2025-06-17 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne