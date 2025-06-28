Marché Gourmand de la Fête Votive de Cornac Cornac 28 juin 2025 19:00

Lot

Marché Gourmand de la Fête Votive de Cornac Bourg Cornac Lot

Tarif : – –

Date :

Début : 2025-06-28 19:00:00

fin : 2025-06-28

Date(s) :

2025-06-28

Marché Gourmand avec Foodtrucks et restaurateurs, tables à disposition et ambiance festive

Bourg

Cornac 46130 Lot Occitanie +33 7 84 50 42 31

English :

Gourmet market with foodtrucks and restaurateurs, tables available and a festive atmosphere

German :

Gourmet-Markt mit Foodtrucks und Gastronomen, Tische stehen bereit und festliche Atmosphäre

Italiano :

Mercato gastronomico con camioncini e ristoratori, tavoli a disposizione e un’atmosfera di festa

Espanol :

Mercado gastronómico con foodtrucks y restauradores, mesas disponibles y ambiente festivo

L’événement Marché Gourmand de la Fête Votive de Cornac Cornac a été mis à jour le 2025-06-17 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne