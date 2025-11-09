Marché gourmand et artisanal Salle Polyvalente Bellefontaine
Petit marché avec différents exposants locaux: Miel, bières, confitures, soupes, chocolats, crêpes…Et artisanat: Bijoux, ateliers cartonnage, objets faits main…Tout public
Salle Polyvalente 102 Grande rue Bellefontaine 88370 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 36 07 74 francis.motsch@sfr.fr
Small market with various local exhibitors: Honey, beers, jams, soups, chocolates, pancakes…And crafts: Jewellery, cardboard workshops, handmade objects…
Kleiner Markt mit verschiedenen lokalen Ausstellern: Honig, Bier, Marmelade, Suppen, Schokolade, Crêpes… Und Kunsthandwerk: Schmuck, Kartonagen-Workshops, handgefertigte Gegenstände…
Piccolo mercato con vari espositori locali: miele, birre, marmellate, zuppe, cioccolatini, frittelle… E artigianato: gioielli, laboratori di cartone, oggetti fatti a mano…
Pequeño mercado con varios expositores locales: Miel, cervezas, mermeladas, sopas, chocolates, tortitas… Y artesanía: Joyería, talleres de cartón, objetos hechos a mano…
