Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Marché gourmand et artisanal Salle Polyvalente Bellefontaine

Marché gourmand et artisanal Salle Polyvalente Bellefontaine dimanche 9 novembre 2025.

Marché gourmand et artisanal

Salle Polyvalente 102 Grande rue Bellefontaine Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-11-09 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-09 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-11-09

Petit marché avec différents exposants locaux: Miel, bières, confitures, soupes, chocolats, crêpes…Et artisanat: Bijoux, ateliers cartonnage, objets faits main…Tout public
0  .

Salle Polyvalente 102 Grande rue Bellefontaine 88370 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 36 07 74  francis.motsch@sfr.fr

English :

Small market with various local exhibitors: Honey, beers, jams, soups, chocolates, pancakes…And crafts: Jewellery, cardboard workshops, handmade objects…

German :

Kleiner Markt mit verschiedenen lokalen Ausstellern: Honig, Bier, Marmelade, Suppen, Schokolade, Crêpes… Und Kunsthandwerk: Schmuck, Kartonagen-Workshops, handgefertigte Gegenstände…

Italiano :

Piccolo mercato con vari espositori locali: miele, birre, marmellate, zuppe, cioccolatini, frittelle… E artigianato: gioielli, laboratori di cartone, oggetti fatti a mano…

Espanol :

Pequeño mercado con varios expositores locales: Miel, cervezas, mermeladas, sopas, chocolates, tortitas… Y artesanía: Joyería, talleres de cartón, objetos hechos a mano…

L’événement Marché gourmand et artisanal Bellefontaine a été mis à jour le 2025-11-03 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION