Marché gourmand Juillac

Marché gourmand Juillac vendredi 25 juillet 2025.

Marché gourmand

72-73 Fond Vidal Juillac Gironde

Tarif :

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-25

fin : 2025-07-25

Date(s) :

2025-07-25

Le Château Font-Vidal organise un marché gourmand le vendredi 25 juillet. Un beau choix de foodtrucks et un concert pop des Voisins de Palier à la clé ! Ça donne envie, alors save the date et pensez à réserver ! .

72-73 Fond Vidal Juillac 33890 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 57 40 55 58 poncetclaire-fontvidal@orange.fr

