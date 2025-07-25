Marché gourmand Juillac
72-73 Fond Vidal Juillac Gironde
Début : 2025-07-25
fin : 2025-07-25
2025-07-25
Le Château Font-Vidal organise un marché gourmand le vendredi 25 juillet. Un beau choix de foodtrucks et un concert pop des Voisins de Palier à la clé ! Ça donne envie, alors save the date et pensez à réserver ! .
72-73 Fond Vidal Juillac 33890 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 57 40 55 58 poncetclaire-fontvidal@orange.fr
