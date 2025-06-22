Marché Gourmand La Chapelle-d’Angillon 22 juin 2025 09:00

Cher

Marché Gourmand  Place de la MARPA La Chapelle-d’Angillon Cher

Début : 2025-06-22 09:00:00
fin : 2025-06-22 18:00:00

La MARPA Les Meaulnes organise un marché gourmand.
Au programme
– Dégustation et vente
– producteurs et artisans
– animation musicale à 16h   .

Place de la MARPA
La Chapelle-d’Angillon 18380 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 72 18 47 14  animations.marpa18380@outlook.com

English :

MARPA Les Meaulnes organizes a gourmet market.

German :

Das MARPA Les Meaulnes organisiert einen Gourmetmarkt.

Italiano :

Il MARPA Les Meaulnes organizza un mercato gastronomico.

Espanol :

El MARPA Les Meaulnes organiza un mercado gastronómico.

L’événement Marché Gourmand La Chapelle-d’Angillon a été mis à jour le 2025-06-18 par OT SAULDRE ET SOLOGNE