Marché gourmand nocturne Aignan

Marché gourmand nocturne Aignan mercredi 23 juillet 2025.

Marché gourmand nocturne

AIGNAN Aignan Gers

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-23 19:30:00

fin : 2025-07-23

Date(s) :

2025-07-23

Comme l’année dernière, le marché gourmand nocturne d’Aignan vous ouvre ses portes

Plusieurs artisans et exposants seront là pour vous divertir et vous régaler ainsi que le podium CGM pour l’animation !

Alors venez nombreux et surtout n’oubliez pas vos couverts !

Buvette et restauration sur place

AIGNAN Aignan 32290 Gers Occitanie cdc.aignan@sdis32.fr

English :

Like last year, the Aignan gourmet night market opens its doors to you

Several craftsmen and exhibitors will be on hand to entertain and delight you, along with the CGM podium for entertainment!

So come one, come all, and don’t forget your cutlery!

Refreshments and catering on site

German :

Wie im letzten Jahr öffnet der nächtliche Gourmetmarkt in Aignan seine Türen für Sie

Mehrere Handwerker und Aussteller werden Sie unterhalten und verwöhnen, sowie das CGM-Podium für Unterhaltung sorgen!

Kommen Sie also zahlreich und vergessen Sie vor allem Ihr Besteck nicht!

Getränke und Speisen vor Ort

Italiano :

Come l’anno scorso, il mercato notturno dei buongustai di Aignan vi apre le porte

Diversi artigiani ed espositori saranno a disposizione per intrattenervi e deliziarvi, insieme al podio CGM per l’intrattenimento!

Venite tutti e non dimenticate le posate!

Rinfreschi e catering in loco

Espanol :

Como el año pasado, el mercado gastronómico nocturno de Aignan le abre sus puertas

Varios artesanos y expositores estarán a su disposición para entretenerle y deleitarle, ¡además del podio del CGM para amenizarle!

Vengan todos y no olviden los cubiertos

Refrescos y catering in situ

L’événement Marché gourmand nocturne Aignan a été mis à jour le 2025-07-02 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65