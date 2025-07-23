Marché gourmand nocturne Aignan
Marché gourmand nocturne Aignan mercredi 23 juillet 2025.
Marché gourmand nocturne
AIGNAN Aignan Gers
Début : 2025-07-23 19:30:00
2025-07-23
Comme l’année dernière, le marché gourmand nocturne d’Aignan vous ouvre ses portes
Plusieurs artisans et exposants seront là pour vous divertir et vous régaler ainsi que le podium CGM pour l’animation !
Alors venez nombreux et surtout n’oubliez pas vos couverts !
Buvette et restauration sur place
AIGNAN Aignan 32290 Gers Occitanie cdc.aignan@sdis32.fr
English :
Like last year, the Aignan gourmet night market opens its doors to you
Several craftsmen and exhibitors will be on hand to entertain and delight you, along with the CGM podium for entertainment!
So come one, come all, and don’t forget your cutlery!
Refreshments and catering on site
German :
Wie im letzten Jahr öffnet der nächtliche Gourmetmarkt in Aignan seine Türen für Sie
Mehrere Handwerker und Aussteller werden Sie unterhalten und verwöhnen, sowie das CGM-Podium für Unterhaltung sorgen!
Kommen Sie also zahlreich und vergessen Sie vor allem Ihr Besteck nicht!
Getränke und Speisen vor Ort
Italiano :
Come l’anno scorso, il mercato notturno dei buongustai di Aignan vi apre le porte
Diversi artigiani ed espositori saranno a disposizione per intrattenervi e deliziarvi, insieme al podio CGM per l’intrattenimento!
Venite tutti e non dimenticate le posate!
Rinfreschi e catering in loco
Espanol :
Como el año pasado, el mercado gastronómico nocturno de Aignan le abre sus puertas
Varios artesanos y expositores estarán a su disposición para entretenerle y deleitarle, ¡además del podio del CGM para amenizarle!
Vengan todos y no olviden los cubiertos
Refrescos y catering in situ
