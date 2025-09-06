Marché gourmand Nocturne, concert et feu d’artifice Laprade

Le bourg Laprade Charente

Début : 2025-09-06 19:00:00

fin : 2025-09-06

2025-09-06

Le village de Laprade, à côté de Aubeterre-sur-Dronne, vous invite pour un Marché Gourmand, concert et feu d’artifice !

Prenez vos couverts et faites le tour du marché gourmand pour composer votre repas à déguster sur place dans une ambiance conviviale.

Le bourg Laprade 16390 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 98 50 42

English : Marché gourmand Nocturne, concert et feu d’artifice

The village of Laprade, near Aubeterre-sur-Dronne, invites you to a gourmet market, concert and fireworks display!

Grab your cutlery and take a stroll around the gourmet market to put together your own meal to enjoy on the spot in a convivial atmosphere.

German : Marché gourmand Nocturne, concert et feu d’artifice

Das Dorf Laprade, in der Nähe von Aubeterre-sur-Dronne, lädt Sie zu einem Gourmetmarkt, Konzert und Feuerwerk ein!

Nehmen Sie Ihr Besteck und gehen Sie auf dem Gourmetmarkt umher, um Ihre Mahlzeit zusammenzustellen, die Sie vor Ort in einer geselligen Atmosphäre genießen können.

Italiano : Marché gourmand Nocturne, concert et feu d’artifice

Il villaggio di Laprade, vicino ad Aubeterre-sur-Dronne, vi invita a un mercato gastronomico, a un concerto e a uno spettacolo pirotecnico!

Prendete le posate e fate un giro al mercato gastronomico per preparare il vostro pasto da gustare sul posto in un’atmosfera conviviale.

Espanol : Marché gourmand Nocturne, concert et feu d’artifice

El pueblo de Laprade, cerca de Aubeterre-sur-Dronne, le invita a un mercado gastronómico, un concierto y fuegos artificiales

Coge los cubiertos y date una vuelta por el mercado gastronómico para preparar tu propia comida y disfrutarla in situ en un ambiente distendido.

