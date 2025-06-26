Marché gourmand nocturne de Saint Cyprien – Saint-Cyprien 26 juin 2025 18:30
Dordogne
Marché gourmand nocturne de Saint Cyprien Place Sadouillet Perrin Saint-Cyprien Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-26 18:30:00
fin : 2025-08-28 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-26
2025-07-03
2025-07-10
2025-07-17
2025-07-24
2025-07-31
2025-08-07
2025-08-14
2025-08-21
2025-08-28
2025-09-04
Marché Gourmand nocturne tous les jeudis soirs à 19 h place Sadouillet Perrin à Saint Cyprien du 26/06 au 4/09 avec feu d’artifice le 17/07.
Grandes tables mises à votre disposition avec la possibilité de consommer sur place, (il y en a pour tous les goûts) le tout dans une ambiance musicale et amicale garantie ! .
Place Sadouillet Perrin
Saint-Cyprien 24220 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 85 44 03 08
English : Marché gourmand nocturne de Saint Cyprien
Gourmet night market every Thursday evening at 7pm on Place Sadouillet Perrin in Saint Cyprien from 26/06 to 4/09, with fireworks on 17/07.
Large tables at your disposal with the possibility of eating on the spot, (there’s something for everyone) all in a musical and friendly atmosphere
German : Marché gourmand nocturne de Saint Cyprien
Nächtlicher Gourmetmarkt jeden Donnerstagabend um 19 Uhr auf dem Place Sadouillet Perrin in Saint Cyprien vom 26/06 bis 4/09 mit Feuerwerk am 17/07.
Große Tische mit der Möglichkeit, vor Ort zu essen (für jeden Geschmack ist etwas dabei), und das alles in einer musikalischen und freundlichen Atmosphäre
Italiano :
Mercato notturno gastronomico ogni giovedì sera alle 19 in Place Sadouillet Perrin a Saint Cyprien dal 26/06 al 4/09, con fuochi d’artificio il 17/07.
Grandi tavoli a disposizione con possibilità di consumare sul posto (ce n’è per tutti i gusti), il tutto in un’atmosfera musicale e conviviale
Espanol : Marché gourmand nocturne de Saint Cyprien
Mercado gastronómico nocturno todos los jueves a las 19.00 h en la plaza Sadouillet Perrin de Saint Cyprien del 26/06 al 4/09, con fuegos artificiales el 17/07.
Grandes mesas a su disposición con la posibilidad de consumir in situ, (hay para todos los gustos) todo ello en un ambiente musical y acogedor
