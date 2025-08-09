Marché Gourmand Salle des fêtes Plazac

Marché Gourmand Salle des fêtes Plazac samedi 9 août 2025.

Marché Gourmand

Salle des fêtes 1 allée des prunus Plazac Dordogne

Marché gourmand proposé par le comité des fêtes de Plazac, avec une animation musicale de The Summer Brothers ».

N’oubliez pas d’apporter vos couverts.

Salle des fêtes 1 allée des prunus Plazac 24580 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 31 37 92 12

English : Marché Gourmand

Gourmet market proposed by the Plazac festival committee, with musical entertainment by The Summer Brothers ».

Don’t forget to bring your cutlery.

German : Marché Gourmand

Gourmetmarkt, der vom Festkomitee von Plazac angeboten wird, mit musikalischer Unterhaltung von The Summer Brothers ».

Vergessen Sie nicht, Ihr Besteck mitzubringen.

Italiano :

Mercato gastronomico organizzato dal Comitato del Festival di Plazac, con intrattenimento musicale dei Summer Brothers ».

Non dimenticate di portare le posate.

Espanol : Marché Gourmand

Mercado gastronómico organizado por el Comité de Fiestas de Plazac, con animación musical a cargo de The Summer Brothers ».

No olvide traer sus cubiertos.

