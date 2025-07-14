Marché gourmand Taizé-Aizie 14 juillet 2025 18:00
Charente
Marché gourmand Place de l’église Taizé-Aizie Charente
Début : 2025-07-14 18:00:00
Animations diverses et feu d’artifice
Place de l’église
Taizé-Aizie 16700 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 31 09 15
English :
Various entertainment and fireworks
German :
Verschiedene Animationen und Feuerwerk
Italiano :
Intrattenimento vario e fuochi d’artificio
Espanol :
Animaciones diversas y fuegos artificiales
