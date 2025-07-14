Marché gourmand Taizé-Aizie 14 juillet 2025 18:00

Charente

Marché gourmand  Place de l’église Taizé-Aizie Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-14 18:00:00
fin : 2025-07-14

Date(s) :
2025-07-14

Animations diverses et feu d’artifice
  .

Place de l’église
Taizé-Aizie 16700 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 31 09 15 

English :

Various entertainment and fireworks

German :

Verschiedene Animationen und Feuerwerk

Italiano :

Intrattenimento vario e fuochi d’artificio

Espanol :

Animaciones diversas y fuegos artificiales

L’événement Marché gourmand Taizé-Aizie a été mis à jour le 2025-06-18 par Office de tourisme Destination Nord Charente