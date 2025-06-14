Marche gourmande à Bourcefranc – Bourcefranc-le-Chapus, 14 juin 2025 18:00, Bourcefranc-le-Chapus.

Charente-Maritime

Marche gourmande à Bourcefranc 14 rue de la pimpeliere Bourcefranc-le-Chapus Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Début : 2025-06-14 18:00:00

Marche gourmande semi-nocturne sur la commune de Bourcefranc-le-Chapus

14 rue de la pimpeliere

Bourcefranc-le-Chapus 17560 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 15 54 46 05

English : Gourmet walk in Bourcefranc

Semi-nocturnal gourmet walk in the commune of Bourcefranc-le-Chapus

German : Gourmetwanderung in Bourcefranc

Halbnächtlicher Gourmet-Marsch in der Gemeinde Bourcefranc-le-Chapus

Italiano :

Passeggiata gastronomica seminaturale a Bourcefranc-le-Chapus

Espanol : Paseo gastronómico por Bourcefranc

Paseo gastronómico seminatural en Bourcefranc-le-Chapus

