Marche gourmande à Bourcefranc – Bourcefranc-le-Chapus, 14 juin 2025 18:00, Bourcefranc-le-Chapus.
Charente-Maritime
Marche gourmande à Bourcefranc 14 rue de la pimpeliere Bourcefranc-le-Chapus Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR
Début : 2025-06-14 18:00:00
Marche gourmande semi-nocturne sur la commune de Bourcefranc-le-Chapus
14 rue de la pimpeliere
Bourcefranc-le-Chapus 17560 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 15 54 46 05
English : Gourmet walk in Bourcefranc
Semi-nocturnal gourmet walk in the commune of Bourcefranc-le-Chapus
German : Gourmetwanderung in Bourcefranc
Halbnächtlicher Gourmet-Marsch in der Gemeinde Bourcefranc-le-Chapus
Italiano :
Passeggiata gastronomica seminaturale a Bourcefranc-le-Chapus
Espanol : Paseo gastronómico por Bourcefranc
Paseo gastronómico seminatural en Bourcefranc-le-Chapus
