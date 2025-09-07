Marche gourmande Mairie Cérilly

Mairie ASC Judo Cérilly Allier

L’association de Judo de Cérilly organise une marche gourmande le dimanche 7 septembre, au départ du Parc des Expositions, entre 9h et 10h. Deux parcours au choix, à 5€ pour la marche seule et 12€ avec le menu complet.

Mairie ASC Judo Cérilly 03350 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 31 21 32 48 patrick.ribet651@orange.fr

English :

The Cérilly Judo Association is organizing a gourmet walk on Sunday September 7, departing from the Parc des Expositions, between 9 and 10 am. Two routes to choose from, at 5? for the walk alone and 12? with the full menu.

German :

Der Judoverein von Cérilly organisiert am Sonntag, den 7. September, einen Gourmet-Marsch, der zwischen 9 und 10 Uhr am Parc des Expositions beginnt. Sie können zwischen zwei Strecken wählen: 5? für die reine Wanderung und 12? für das komplette Menü.

Italiano :

L’Associazione di judo di Cérilly organizza una passeggiata gastronomica domenica 7 settembre, con partenza dal Parc des Expositions tra le 9 e le 10 del mattino. Due percorsi a scelta, a 5 euro per la sola passeggiata e a 12 euro con il menu completo.

Espanol :

La Asociación de Judo de Cérilly organiza un paseo gastronómico el domingo 7 de septiembre, con salida del Parque de Exposiciones entre las 9.00 y las 10.00 horas. Dos recorridos a elegir, a 5 € solo el paseo y a 12 € con el menú completo.

