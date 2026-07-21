UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Cocheren

Marche gourmande rue du Moulin Cocheren

dimanche 13 septembre 2026 · rue du Moulin · Cocheren

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 13 septembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 13 septembre 2026
Lieu
rue du Moulin
Adresse
Coulée Verte
Ville
57800 Cocheren
Département
Moselle
Tarif
37 Tarif de base plein tarif

Cocheren

Marche gourmande

rue du Moulin Coulée Verte Cocheren Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR
37
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-09-13
fin : 2026-09-13

Date(s) :
2026-09-13

Marche gourmande allier plaisir de la marche et découverte culinaire ! Au programme casse-croûte, quiche lorraine, soupe, repas, fromage et dessert avec des produits locaux. Animations et surprises, ambiance conviviale. Sur inscription uniquement (places limitées)Une journée conviviale à partager en famille ou entre amis ! Renseignements et inscriptions 07 59 77 45 99 ou amisduherapel@gmail.com date limite d’inscription 1er septembre.Tout public
37  .

rue du Moulin Coulée Verte Cocheren 57800 Moselle Grand Est +33 7 59 77 45 99  amisduherapel@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Gourmet walk combining the pleasure of walking and culinary discovery! On the program: snack, quiche lorraine, soup, meal, cheese and dessert with local products. Entertainment and surprises in a convivial atmosphere. Registration required (places are limited)A convivial day to share with family and friends! Information and registration: 07 59 77 45 99 or amisduherapel@gmail.com Registration deadline September 1.

L’événement Marche gourmande Cocheren a été mis à jour le 2026-07-21 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DU PAYS DE FORBACH