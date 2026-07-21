Marche gourmande rue du Moulin Cocheren

Informations pratiques

Cocheren

Marche gourmande

rue du Moulin Coulée Verte Cocheren Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

37

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-09-13

fin : 2026-09-13

Date(s) :

2026-09-13

Marche gourmande allier plaisir de la marche et découverte culinaire ! Au programme casse-croûte, quiche lorraine, soupe, repas, fromage et dessert avec des produits locaux. Animations et surprises, ambiance conviviale. Sur inscription uniquement (places limitées)Une journée conviviale à partager en famille ou entre amis ! Renseignements et inscriptions 07 59 77 45 99 ou amisduherapel@gmail.com date limite d’inscription 1er septembre.Tout public

37 .

rue du Moulin Coulée Verte Cocheren 57800 Moselle Grand Est +33 7 59 77 45 99 amisduherapel@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Gourmet walk combining the pleasure of walking and culinary discovery! On the program: snack, quiche lorraine, soup, meal, cheese and dessert with local products. Entertainment and surprises in a convivial atmosphere. Registration required (places are limited)A convivial day to share with family and friends! Information and registration: 07 59 77 45 99 or amisduherapel@gmail.com Registration deadline September 1.

L’événement Marche gourmande Cocheren a été mis à jour le 2026-07-21 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DU PAYS DE FORBACH