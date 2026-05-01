Marche gourmande des Arboriculteurs de Grundviller Foyer Socio Culturel Grundviller

Grundviller

Marche gourmande des Arboriculteurs de Grundviller

Foyer Socio Culturel 55 rue Principale Grundviller Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

16

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-05-24 09:30:00

fin : 2026-05-24 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-24

Nous vous avons préparé un parcours savoureux, pensé pour éveiller vos papilles à chaque halte …

Mais ce n’est pas tout ! Des animations tout au long du parcours et de belles surprises viendront rythmer la journée pour rendre cette 10¿ édition encore plus festive et mémorable !

– 1ère étape Le départ en douceur.

Une délicieuse moricette farcie, accompagnée d’un café , d’un verre de vin ou d’une boisson soft pour bien commencer la balade.

– 2ème étape Saveurs d’Alsace.

Une généreuse tartine de Bibeleskäs, servie avec un verre de vin ou soft selon vos envies.

– 3ème étape Le repas de midi.

Un savoureux jambon du terroir braisé au miel, accompagné d’un onctueux gratin dauphinois.

À déguster avec bière, vin ou soft.

– 4ème étape La pause fraîcheur.

Une belle boule de glace vanille, délicatement déposée sur son petit lit de schnaps… une touche gourmande et surprenante !

– 5ème étape Le fromage.

Un moment convivial autour du fromage, accompagné de vin ou soft.

– 6ème étape La touche finale.

Un bon café et son délicieux dessert pour conclure cette marche gourmande en beauté.

Une promenade festive, des produits du terroir, de la convivialité et de belles surprises pour célébrer cette 10¿ édition comme il se doit.

On vous attend nombreux pour partager ce moment unique !Tout public

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Foyer Socio Culturel 55 rue Principale Grundviller 57510 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 70 80 14 53 arboriculteurs.grundviller@yahoo.fr

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English :

We’ve put together a tasty itinerary designed to tantalize your taste buds at every stop?

But that’s not all! Entertainment all along the route and a host of surprises will punctuate the day, making this 10th edition even more festive and memorable!

– stage 1? The gentle start.

A delicious stuffed moricette, accompanied by a cup of coffee, a glass of wine or a soft drink to get the ride off to a good start.

– stage 2? Flavors of Alsace.

A generous slice of Bibeleskäs, served with a glass of wine or soft drink.

– stage 3? Lunch.

A tasty local ham braised in honey, accompanied by a creamy gratin dauphinois.

To be enjoyed with beer, wine or soft drinks.

– step 4? The freshness break.

A nice scoop of vanilla ice cream, delicately placed on a bed of schnapps? a surprisingly gourmet touch!

– step 5? The cheese.

A convivial moment around cheese, accompanied by wine or soft drinks.

– step 6? The finishing touch.

A good cup of coffee and a delicious dessert to round off this gourmet walk in style.

A festive walk, local produce, conviviality and plenty of surprises to celebrate this 10th edition in style.

We look forward to seeing you there to share this unique moment!

L’événement Marche gourmande des Arboriculteurs de Grundviller Grundviller a été mis à jour le 2026-04-09 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE SARREGUEMINES CONFLUENCES