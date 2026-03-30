Marche gourmande familiale La Chapelle-Saint-Fray
Marche gourmande familiale La Chapelle-Saint-Fray dimanche 26 avril 2026.
Marche gourmande familiale
La Chapelle-Saint-Fray Sarthe
Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-26
fin : 2026-04-26
Date(s) :
2026-04-26
Marche gourmande familiale le dimanche 26 avril 2026, départ de 10h à 11h30 au City stade de la Chapelle-Saint-Fray.
4km
4 étapes gourmandes
Sur inscription à ape72240@gmail.com
Adulte 8€ -Enfant 4€ .
La Chapelle-Saint-Fray 72240 Sarthe Pays de la Loire ape72240@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement Marche gourmande familiale La Chapelle-Saint-Fray a été mis à jour le 2026-03-26 par OT Sillé-Le-Guillaume
À voir aussi à La Chapelle-Saint-Fray (Sarthe)
- Circuit des ruines et du moulin La Chapelle-Saint-Fray Sarthe 1 mai 2026
- Circuit des panoramas La Chapelle-Saint-Fray La Chapelle-Saint-Fray Sarthe 1 mai 2026
- Boucle intercommunale en Charnie et Champagne La Chapelle-Saint-Fray Sarthe 1 mai 2026
- Circuit du Roussard VTT La Chapelle-Saint-Fray Sarthe 1 mai 2026
- Circuit du Bois des iles La Chapelle-Saint-Fray Sarthe 1 mai 2026