Marche gourmande familiale La Chapelle-Saint-Fray

Marche gourmande familiale La Chapelle-Saint-Fray dimanche 26 avril 2026.

Marche gourmande familiale

La Chapelle-Saint-Fray Sarthe

Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-26
fin : 2026-04-26

Date(s) :
2026-04-26

Marche gourmande familiale le dimanche 26 avril 2026, départ de 10h à 11h30 au City stade de la Chapelle-Saint-Fray.
4km
4 étapes gourmandes
Sur inscription à ape72240@gmail.com
Adulte 8€ -Enfant 4€   .

La Chapelle-Saint-Fray 72240 Sarthe Pays de la Loire   ape72240@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

L’événement Marche gourmande familiale La Chapelle-Saint-Fray a été mis à jour le 2026-03-26 par OT Sillé-Le-Guillaume

À voir aussi à La Chapelle-Saint-Fray (Sarthe)