Hommert

Marche gourmande

Village Hommert Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-08-02

fin : 2026-08-02

Date(s) :

2026-08-02

Ce rendez-vous estival accueille un millier de personnes dans ce petit village, et pas moins d’une centaine de bénévoles s’activent pour rendre cette journée inoubliable.

Profitez d’une balade de 10 km en six étapes gourmandes dans la vallée de la Zorn. Un verre souvenir vous sera offert ! Prolongez le plaisir en profitant des animations proposées en soirée dans le village.

Inscription en ligne ou via le bulletin d’inscription papier.

Renseignements par téléphone.Tout public

.

Village Hommert 57870 Moselle Grand Est loisirsculture.hommert@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

This summer event welcomes around a thousand people to the small village, and no fewer than a hundred volunteers are hard at work to make the day unforgettable.

Enjoy a 10 km walk in six gourmet stages through the Zorn valley. You’ll be offered a souvenir glass! Prolong the pleasure with evening entertainment in the village.

Registration online or via paper registration form.

Information by phone.

L’événement Marche gourmande Hommert a été mis à jour le 2026-05-11 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG