Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8 EUR
Début : 2025-06-07 18:00:00
fin : 2025-06-07
2025-06-07
Marche gourmande sur un parcours de 11 km en pleine nature.
La Massonne
La Gripperie-Saint-Symphorien 17620 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 27 13 69 02 micka.daunas@sfr.fr
English : Gourmet walk
A gourmet walk over an 11km nature trail.
German : Gourmet-Wanderung
Gourmetwanderung auf einer 11 km langen Strecke inmitten der Natur.
Italiano : Marché gourmand
Una passeggiata gastronomica su un percorso naturalistico di 11 km.
Espanol : Marché gourmand
Un paseo gastronómico por un sendero natural de 11 km.
