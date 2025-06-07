Marche gourmande – La Gripperie-Saint-Symphorien, 7 juin 2025 18:00, La Gripperie-Saint-Symphorien.

Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8 EUR

Début : 2025-06-07 18:00:00
fin : 2025-06-07

2025-06-07

Marche gourmande sur un parcours de 11 km en pleine nature.
La Massonne
La Gripperie-Saint-Symphorien 17620 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 27 13 69 02  micka.daunas@sfr.fr

English : Gourmet walk

A gourmet walk over an 11km nature trail.

German : Gourmet-Wanderung

Gourmetwanderung auf einer 11 km langen Strecke inmitten der Natur.

Italiano : Marché gourmand

Una passeggiata gastronomica su un percorso naturalistico di 11 km.

Espanol : Marché gourmand

Un paseo gastronómico por un sendero natural de 11 km.

