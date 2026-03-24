Marche Gourmande Noirval
Marche Gourmande Noirval vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Marche Gourmande
RDV au lavoir Noirval Ardennes
Tarif : 30 – 30 – 0 EUR
Tarif enfant
Tarif adulte
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-01
fin : 2026-05-01
Date(s) :
2026-05-01
Le Rotary Club de Vouziers organise sa marche gourmande au profit de la Croix Rouge de Vouziers.11 km de Noirval à Quatre-Champs Départ du Lavoir de Noirval5 étapes Gourmandes Gratuit pour les moins de 6ansInscription obligatoire avant le 22 avril 2026
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RDV au lavoir Noirval 08400 Ardennes Grand Est +33 6 23 06 39 13 rotaryclubvouziers@gmail.com
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English :
The Rotary Club of Vouziers organizes its gourmet walk in aid of the Vouziers Red Cross.11 km from Noirval to Quatre-Champs Departure from the Lavoir de Noirval5 gourmet stages Free for children under 6Registration required before April 22, 2026
L’événement Marche Gourmande Noirval a été mis à jour le 2026-03-20 par Ardennes Tourisme