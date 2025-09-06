Marche gourmande Saint-Méard-de-Drône

Marche gourmande Saint-Méard-de-Drône samedi 6 septembre 2025.

Marche gourmande

Salle des fêtes Saint-Méard-de-Drône Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-06

fin : 2025-09-06

Date(s) :

2025-09-06

Marche gourmande, prévoir ses couverts et 2 jambons à gagner avec son ticket

Marche gourmande, prévoir ses couverts et 2 jambons à gagner avec son ticket .

Salle des fêtes Saint-Méard-de-Drône 24600 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 47 18 43 43

English : Marche gourmande

Gourmet walk, bring your cutlery and 2 hams to win with your ticket

German : Marche gourmande

Gourmet-Marsch, Besteck mitbringen und 2 Schinken mit seinem Ticket gewinnen

Italiano :

Passeggiata gastronomica, portate le vostre posate e 2 prosciutti da vincere con il vostro biglietto

Espanol : Marche gourmande

Paseo gastronómico, traiga sus cubiertos y 2 jamones para ganar con su entrada

L’événement Marche gourmande Saint-Méard-de-Drône a été mis à jour le 2025-08-20 par Val de Dronne