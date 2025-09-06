Marche gourmande Saint-Méard-de-Drône
Marche gourmande Saint-Méard-de-Drône samedi 6 septembre 2025.
Marche gourmande
Salle des fêtes Saint-Méard-de-Drône Dordogne
Début : 2025-09-06
fin : 2025-09-06
2025-09-06
Marche gourmande, prévoir ses couverts et 2 jambons à gagner avec son ticket
Salle des fêtes Saint-Méard-de-Drône 24600 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 47 18 43 43
English : Marche gourmande
Gourmet walk, bring your cutlery and 2 hams to win with your ticket
German : Marche gourmande
Gourmet-Marsch, Besteck mitbringen und 2 Schinken mit seinem Ticket gewinnen
Italiano :
Passeggiata gastronomica, portate le vostre posate e 2 prosciutti da vincere con il vostro biglietto
Espanol : Marche gourmande
Paseo gastronómico, traiga sus cubiertos y 2 jamones para ganar con su entrada
