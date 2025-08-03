Marche Gourmande Servance-Miellin
Marche Gourmande Servance-Miellin dimanche 3 août 2025.
Marche Gourmande
Servance-Miellin Haute-Saône
Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR
Tarif réduit
Tarif jeunes
Début : 2025-08-03
fin : 2025-08-03
2025-08-03
Servance-Miellin 70440 Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 30 67 23 83 bevernier@wanadoo.fr
