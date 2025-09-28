Marche rue du Chemin de Fer Hombourg-Haut

Marche rue du Chemin de Fer Hombourg-Haut dimanche 28 septembre 2025.

Marche

rue du Chemin de Fer Parking de la Gare Hombourg-Haut Moselle

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-09-28 14:00:00

fin : 2025-09-28

2025-09-28

Organisée par l’association Loisirs Vélo Hombourg pour une sortie en forêt du Warndt- Rendez-vous à la grotte de Rosbrück (rue en face du Restaurant Albert Marie)Tout public

rue du Chemin de Fer Parking de la Gare Hombourg-Haut 57470 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 04 45 97 boduclos@gmail.com

English :

Organized by the Loisirs Vélo Hombourg association for an outing in the Warndt forest Meet at the Rosbrück grotto (in the street opposite the Albert Marie restaurant)

German :

Organisiert von der Association Loisirs Vélo Hombourg für einen Ausflug in den Warndt-Wald. Treffpunkt: Grotte de Rosbrück (Straße gegenüber dem Restaurant Albert Marie)

Italiano :

Organizzata dall’associazione Loisirs Vélo Hombourg per una gita nella foresta di Warndt Ritrovo alla grotta di Rosbrück (nella strada di fronte al ristorante Albert Marie)

Espanol :

Organizado por la asociación Loisirs Vélo Hombourg para una excursión en el bosque de Warndt Cita en la gruta de Rosbrück (en la calle frente al restaurante Albert Marie)

