Marché Le Hameau des Artistes MJC Lillebonne Nancy

Oubliez les cadeaux standardisés Le Hameau des Artistes, c’est un Noël 100 % local, des créations faites avec les mains et le cœur par vingt-cinq talents du coin, des ateliers, des concerts et de la bonne humeur garantie. La bonne idée ? C’est d’y passer.

Durant trois jours un super marché d’objets et de créations d’artistes.

Sérigraphie, céramique, art textile, vannerie, typographie, photographie, dessin-illustration…

Une scénographie originale 25 artistes, 5 équipes, 5 univers.

Mais aussi des ateliers gratuits pour tous, des dj set, des concerts, buvette et petite restauration.Tout public

MJC Lillebonne 14 rue du Cheval Blanc Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 36 82 82 contact@mjclillebonne.fr

English :

Forget standardized gifts: Le Hameau des Artistes is a 100% local Christmas, with creations made with hands and hearts by twenty-five local talents, workshops, concerts and guaranteed good cheer. The best idea? Just drop in.

For three days, a super market of artists? objects and creations.

Silk-screen printing, ceramics, textile art, basketry, typography, photography, drawing-illustration?

An original scenography: 25 artists, 5 teams, 5 universes.

Plus free workshops for all, DJ sets, concerts, refreshments and snacks.

German :

Vergessen Sie standardisierte Geschenke: Le Hameau des Artistes steht für 100 % lokale Weihnachten, handgemachte Kreationen von 25 Talenten aus der Region, Workshops, Konzerte und gute Laune. Die gute Idee? Sie besteht darin, vorbeizukommen.

Drei Tage lang findet ein Supermarkt mit Objekten und Kreationen von Künstlern statt.

Siebdruck, Keramik, Textilkunst, Korbflechterei, Typografie, Fotografie, Zeichnungen und Illustrationen?

Eine originelle Szenografie: 25 Künstler, 5 Teams, 5 Welten.

Aber auch kostenlose Workshops für alle, DJ-Sets, Konzerte, Getränke und kleine Snacks.

Italiano :

Dimenticate i regali standard: Le Hameau des Artistes è un Natale 100% locale, con creazioni fatte con le mani e con il cuore da venticinque talenti locali, laboratori, concerti e divertimento assicurato. L’idea migliore? Farci un salto.

Per tre giorni, un super mercato di oggetti e creazioni di artisti.

Serigrafia, ceramica, arte tessile, cesteria, tipografia, fotografia, disegno e illustrazione?

Una scenografia originale: 25 artisti, 5 squadre, 5 universi.

Ci saranno anche laboratori gratuiti per tutti, DJ set, concerti, rinfreschi e spuntini.

Espanol :

Olvídese de los regalos al uso: Le Hameau des Artistes es una Navidad 100% local, con creaciones hechas con manos y corazón por veinticinco talentos locales, talleres, conciertos y diversión garantizada. ¿La mejor idea? Pasarse por allí.

Durante tres días, un super mercado de objetos y creaciones de artistas.

Serigrafía, cerámica, arte textil, cestería, tipografía, fotografía, dibujo e ilustración?

Una escenografía original: 25 artistas, 5 equipos, 5 universos.

También habrá talleres gratuitos para todos, DJ sets, conciertos, refrescos y aperitivos.

