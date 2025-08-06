MARCHÉ LOCAL À ODEILLO Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
MARCHÉ LOCAL À ODEILLO Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via mercredi 6 août 2025.
MARCHÉ LOCAL À ODEILLO
Parking de la République Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-06 08:30:00
fin : 2025-08-06 13:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-08-06
Présentation et dégustation de produits de saison et de bien d’autres petits plaisirs……
.
Parking de la République Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
English :
Presentation and tasting of seasonal products and many other delights……
German :
Vorstellung und Verkostung von saisonalen Produkten und vielen anderen kleinen Köstlichkeiten……
Italiano :
Presentazione e degustazione di prodotti di stagione e tanti altri piccoli piaceri……
Espanol :
Presentación y degustación de productos de temporada y muchos otros pequeños placeres……
L’événement MARCHÉ LOCAL À ODEILLO Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2025-07-24 par OT DE FONT ROMEU