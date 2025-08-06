MARCHÉ LOCAL À ODEILLO Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

Parking de la République Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-08-06 08:30:00

fin : 2025-08-06 13:00:00

2025-08-06

Présentation et dégustation de produits de saison et de bien d’autres petits plaisirs……

Parking de la République Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

English :

Presentation and tasting of seasonal products and many other delights……

German :

Vorstellung und Verkostung von saisonalen Produkten und vielen anderen kleinen Köstlichkeiten……

Italiano :

Presentazione e degustazione di prodotti di stagione e tanti altri piccoli piaceri……

Espanol :

Presentación y degustación de productos de temporada y muchos otros pequeños placeres……

L’événement MARCHÉ LOCAL À ODEILLO Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2025-07-24 par OT DE FONT ROMEU