MARCHÉ NOCTURNE Cers 4 juillet 2025 07:00

Hérault

MARCHÉ NOCTURNE Esplanade de Bretagne Cers Hérault

Retrouvez nos exposants pour un marché nocturne convivial. Restauration et animations pour enfants au programme.

Restauration et animations pour enfants au programme. .

Esplanade de Bretagne

Cers 34420 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 39 30 29

English :

Join our exhibitors for a convivial evening market. Catering and entertainment for children.

German :

Treffen Sie unsere Aussteller für einen geselligen Nachtmarkt. Verpflegung und Animationen für Kinder stehen auf dem Programm.

Italiano :

Unitevi ai nostri espositori per un simpatico mercato notturno. Ristorazione e intrattenimento per bambini.

Espanol :

Únase a nuestros expositores en un agradable mercado nocturno. Catering y entretenimiento para niños.

