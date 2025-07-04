MARCHÉ NOCTURNE Cers 4 juillet 2025 07:00
Hérault
MARCHÉ NOCTURNE Esplanade de Bretagne Cers Hérault
Début : 2025-07-04
fin : 2025-07-04
2025-07-04
Retrouvez nos exposants pour un marché nocturne convivial. Restauration et animations pour enfants au programme.
Restauration et animations pour enfants au programme.
Esplanade de Bretagne
Cers 34420 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 39 30 29
English :
Join our exhibitors for a convivial evening market. Catering and entertainment for children.
German :
Treffen Sie unsere Aussteller für einen geselligen Nachtmarkt. Verpflegung und Animationen für Kinder stehen auf dem Programm.
Italiano :
Unitevi ai nostri espositori per un simpatico mercato notturno. Ristorazione e intrattenimento per bambini.
Espanol :
Únase a nuestros expositores en un agradable mercado nocturno. Catering y entretenimiento para niños.
