Informations pratiques

Stiring-Wendel

Marché nocturne

Stiring-Wendel Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2026-09-10 17:00:00

fin : 2026-09-10 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-10

Stiring Animations organise un marché nocturne.

De nombreux producteurs et commerçants seront présents pour présenter et vendre leurs spécialités et créations Produits de la ferme, miel, fromages, saucissons, pâtisserie, condiments, bières et autres saveurs locales….Tout public

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Stiring-Wendel 57350 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 87 07 62 stiringanimations@gmail.com

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English :

Stiring Animations is organizing a night market.

Many producers and vendors will be there to showcase and sell their specialties and creations: farm products, honey, cheeses, sausages, pastries, condiments, beers, and other local delicacies…

L’événement Marché nocturne Stiring-Wendel a été mis à jour le 2026-07-22 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DU PAYS DE FORBACH