Marché nocturne Stiring-Wendel
jeudi 10 septembre 2026 · Stiring-Wendel
Informations pratiques
Stiring-Wendel
Marché nocturne
Stiring-Wendel Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
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Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2026-09-10 17:00:00
fin : 2026-09-10 21:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-10
Stiring Animations organise un marché nocturne.
De nombreux producteurs et commerçants seront présents pour présenter et vendre leurs spécialités et créations Produits de la ferme, miel, fromages, saucissons, pâtisserie, condiments, bières et autres saveurs locales….Tout public
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Stiring-Wendel 57350 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 87 07 62 stiringanimations@gmail.com
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English :
Stiring Animations is organizing a night market.
Many producers and vendors will be there to showcase and sell their specialties and creations: farm products, honey, cheeses, sausages, pastries, condiments, beers, and other local delicacies…
L’événement Marché nocturne Stiring-Wendel a été mis à jour le 2026-07-22 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DU PAYS DE FORBACH