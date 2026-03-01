MARCHE NORDIQUE

Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-03-23 14:00:00

fin : 2026-03-23

2026-03-23

Prévoir des chaussures de randonnée et une bouteille d’eau

Renseignements et inscriptions à la mairie (service des sports) ou au 04 68 39 49 56

Tarif 8 €

Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda 66110 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 39 49 56

English :

Bring hiking boots and a bottle of water

Information and registration at the town hall (sports department) or on 04 68 39 49 56

Price: 8 ?

