MARCHE NORDIQUE Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda
MARCHE NORDIQUE Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda lundi 23 mars 2026.
MARCHE NORDIQUE
Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-23 14:00:00
fin : 2026-03-23
Date(s) :
2026-03-23
Prévoir des chaussures de randonnée et une bouteille d’eau
Renseignements et inscriptions à la mairie (service des sports) ou au 04 68 39 49 56
Tarif 8 €
.
Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda 66110 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 39 49 56
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Bring hiking boots and a bottle of water
Information and registration at the town hall (sports department) or on 04 68 39 49 56
Price: 8 ?
L’événement MARCHE NORDIQUE Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda a été mis à jour le 2026-02-24 par AGENCE D’ATTRACTIVITE TOURISTIQUE AMELIE HAUT-VALLESPIR