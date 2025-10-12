Marche Octobre Rose Bettainvillers

Marche Octobre Rose Bettainvillers dimanche 12 octobre 2025.

Marche Octobre Rose

Bettainvillers Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-10-12 07:00:00

fin : 2025-10-12 11:00:00

2025-10-12

Une marche pour Octobre Rose en collaboration avec SANCY Rando.

Une participation sera reversée au profit de Octobre rose.Tout public

Bettainvillers 54640 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 45 16 29 97 sancyrando@gmail.com

English :

A walk for Pink October in collaboration with SANCY Rando.

A contribution will be made to Pink October.

German :

Eine Wanderung für den Rosa Oktober in Zusammenarbeit mit SANCY Rando.

Ein Beitrag wird an den Rosa Oktober gespendet.

Italiano :

Una camminata per l’Ottobre Rosa in collaborazione con SANCY Rando.

Verrà dato un contributo a Pink October.

Espanol :

Caminata por el Octubre Rosa en colaboración con SANCY Rando.

Se hará una contribución a Octubre Rosa.

L’événement Marche Octobre Rose Bettainvillers a été mis à jour le 2025-09-23 par MILTOL