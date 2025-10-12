Marche Octobre Rose Bettainvillers
Marche Octobre Rose
Bettainvillers Meurthe-et-Moselle
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-10-12 07:00:00
fin : 2025-10-12 11:00:00
2025-10-12
Une marche pour Octobre Rose en collaboration avec SANCY Rando.
Une participation sera reversée au profit de Octobre rose.Tout public
Bettainvillers 54640 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 45 16 29 97 sancyrando@gmail.com
English :
A walk for Pink October in collaboration with SANCY Rando.
A contribution will be made to Pink October.
German :
Eine Wanderung für den Rosa Oktober in Zusammenarbeit mit SANCY Rando.
Ein Beitrag wird an den Rosa Oktober gespendet.
Italiano :
Una camminata per l’Ottobre Rosa in collaborazione con SANCY Rando.
Verrà dato un contributo a Pink October.
Espanol :
Caminata por el Octubre Rosa en colaboración con SANCY Rando.
Se hará una contribución a Octubre Rosa.
