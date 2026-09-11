Marche Octobre Rose Nonsard-Lamarche

Informations pratiques

Nonsard-Lamarche

Marche Octobre Rose

Lac de Madine Nonsard-Lamarche Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

5

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-10-11 09:00:00

fin : 2026-10-11

Date(s) :

2026-10-11

Le Comité des Fêtes de Nonsard vous invite à participer à une marche solidaire organisée sur le site du Lac de Madine dans le cadre d’Octobre Rose, mois de sensibilisation à la lutte contre le cancer du sein.

En participant à cet événement, vous contribuez directement à la cause puisque l’intégralité des bénéfices sera reversée à l’association Octobre Rose.

A l’issue de la marche, nous vous inviterons à former tous ensemble un cœur géant qui sera pris en photo via drone.

Plusieurs départs sont prévus entre 9h et 10h30, avec deux parcours au choix (5 km ou 10 km).

Pour le 5 km, préférez un départ après 10h afin de pouvoir se retrouver tous ensemble à la fin de la marche pour la photo.

Enfin, vous aurez la possibilité de partager un moment de convivialité en musique et de déjeuner sur place au tarif de 8 €/personne (formule simple : jambon/frites ou saucisse/frites). La réservation pour le déjeuner est obligatoire en l’indiquant en commentaire lors de votre commande. Attention, le paiement du déjeuner se fera sur place le jour même.

Le prix comprend :

– Le tarif adulte comprend un T-shirt « Marche Octobre Rose ». Merci de penser à préciser la taille du(des) TShirt(s) dans la partie commentaire au moment de la commande.

Le tarif enfant ne comprend pas de T-shirt.Tout public

5 .

Lac de Madine Nonsard-Lamarche 55210 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 49 61 08 25 nonsardenfete@gmail.com

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English :

The Nonsard Festival Committee invites you to participate in a charity walk organized at Lac de Madine as part of Pink October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

By participating in this event, you’ll be directly supporting the cause, as all proceeds will be donated to the Pink October association.

At the end of the walk, we’ll invite you all to come together to form a giant heart, which will be photographed by a drone.

Several start times are scheduled between 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., with a choice of two routes (5 km or 10 km).

For the 5 km route, please plan to start after 10:00 a.m. so that everyone can gather together at the end of the walk for the photo.

Finally, you’ll have the opportunity to enjoy a friendly gathering with music and have lunch on site for 8 € per person (simple meal: ham and fries or sausage and fries). Reservations for lunch are required; please indicate this in the comments section when placing your order. Please note that payment for lunch will be made on-site on the day of the event.

The price includes:

– The adult rate includes a “Marche Octobre Rose” T-shirt. Please be sure to specify the size(s) of the T-shirt(s) in the comments section when placing your order.

The children’s rate does not include a T-shirt.

L’événement Marche Octobre Rose Nonsard-Lamarche a été mis à jour le 2026-09-11 par OFFICE DE TOURISME CŒUR DE LORRAINE