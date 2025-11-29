Marche ou trail nocturne pour le TELETHON Dompaire

131 rue de la Gare Dompaire Vosges

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-11-29 16:30:00

fin : 2025-11-29 18:00:00

2025-11-29

Marche ou trail nocturne pour le Téléthon

Salle de la Gare de Dompaire

2 parcours 6km et 9km accessible à tous.

Départ entre 16h30 et 18h.

Inscriptions sur place.

Lampe frontale obligatoire.

5 € par adulte ou enfant.

Vin chaud ou jus de fruit à l’arrivée 2€

Sandwich chaud 3€

Animation pour l’AFM TELETHON. Renseignements auprès de Corinne HenryTout public

131 rue de la Gare Dompaire 88270 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 86 85 80 20

English :

Night-time walk or trail for the Telethon

Salle de la Gare, Dompaire

2 routes, 6km and 9km, accessible to all.

Departure between 4.30pm and 6pm.

Registration on site.

Headlamp required.

5 ? per adult or child.

Mulled wine or fruit juice at finish: 2?

Hot sandwich: 3?

Entertainment for AFM TELETHON. Information from Corinne Henry

German :

Nachtwanderung oder Trail für den Telethon

Salle de la Gare in Dompaire

2 Strecken 6km und 9km für alle zugänglich.

Start zwischen 16:30 und 18:00 Uhr.

Einschreibungen vor Ort.

Stirnlampe ist obligatorisch.

5 ? pro Erwachsener oder Kind.

Glühwein oder Fruchtsaft bei der Ankunft: 2?

Warmes Sandwich: 3?

Animation für den AFM TELETHON. Informationen bei Corinne Henry

Italiano :

Passeggiata o percorso notturno per Telethon

Salle de la Gare, Dompaire

2 percorsi, 6 km e 9 km, accessibili a tutti.

Partenza tra le 16.30 e le 18.00.

Registrazione sul posto.

Lampada frontale obbligatoria.

5 ? per adulto o bambino.

Vin brulé o succo di frutta all’arrivo: 2?

Panino caldo: 3?

Intrattenimento per AFM TELETHON. Informazioni da Corinne Henry

Espanol :

Paseo nocturno o sendero para el Teletón

Salle de la Gare, Dompaire

2 recorridos, 6 km y 9 km, accesibles a todos.

Salida entre las 16h30 y las 18h00.

Inscripción in situ.

Linterna frontal obligatoria.

5€ por adulto o niño.

Vino caliente o zumo de frutas a la llegada: 2?

Bocadillo caliente: 3?

Entretenimiento para AFM TELETHON. Información de Corinne Henry

