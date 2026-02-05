Marche Paillé Paillé
Marche Paillé Paillé dimanche 26 avril 2026.
Marche Paillé
Salle des fêtes Paillé Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 6 – 6 – EUR
Début : 2026-04-26 08:00:00
fin : 2026-04-26 12:00:00
2026-04-26
Marche avec parcours de 7 et 14 km dans la campagne et chemins forestier, sous-bois. Avec possibilité de finir par un repas convivial
Salle des fêtes Paillé 17470 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 59 91 88
English :
7 and 14 km walks in the countryside, forest paths and undergrowth. With the option of finishing with a convivial meal
L’événement Marche Paillé Paillé a été mis à jour le 2026-02-05 par Office de Tourisme des Vals de Saintonge