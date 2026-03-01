MARCHE PARTICIPATIVE MARS 2026 Poucharramet
MARCHE PARTICIPATIVE MARS 2026 Poucharramet dimanche 29 mars 2026.
MARCHE PARTICIPATIVE MARS 2026
POINT DE RENDEZ-VOUS DEVANT L’EGLISE Poucharramet Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
5
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-29 14:00:00
fin : 2026-03-29 17:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-03-29
L’association GV Poucharramet Mouv’ Ton Corps vous invite à sa marche participative le dimanche 29 mars 2026.
Point de rendez-vous 14h devant l’église de Poucharramet (31370)
2 parcours 5 km (1h env.) et 10 km (2h30 env.)
Ouvert aux non-adhérents de l’association
Participation demandée
MARCHE PARTICIPATIVE MARS 2026
Date dimanche 29 mars 2026
Point de rendez-vous 14h devant l’église de Poucharramet (31370)
Départ 14h30
Niveau tout public
Distance 5 km (environ 1 heure) et 10 km (environ 2h30)
Inscription sur place.
Participation 5 € minimum demandée par personne.
Prévoir une tenue adaptée, de bonnes chaussures de marche et à boire en quantité suffisante.
Pour plus d’informations
Contacter Andrée au 06 08 93 85 00 ou par mail à l’adresse
mouvtoncorps.pouch@gmail.com
Les fonds récoltés nous permettrons de financer notre programme Gym & Cancer .
Marches participatives ouvertes aussi bien aux adhérents qu’aux non-adhérents de l’association et aux non-licenciés de la FFEPGV.
Annulation en cas de fortes intempéries. 5 .
POINT DE RENDEZ-VOUS DEVANT L’EGLISE Poucharramet 31370 Haute-Garonne Occitanie mouvtoncorps.pouch@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Poucharramet GV association Mouv’ Ton Corps invites you to its participatory walk on Sunday March 29, 2026.
Meeting point: 2pm in front of the church in Poucharramet (31370)
2 routes: 5 km (1h approx.) and 10 km (2h30 approx.)
Open to non-members of the association
Participation required
L’événement MARCHE PARTICIPATIVE MARS 2026 Poucharramet a été mis à jour le 2026-01-22 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE